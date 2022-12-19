StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.