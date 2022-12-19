StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About Ashford

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.