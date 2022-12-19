StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NCMI stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

