StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
