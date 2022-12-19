StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.