StockNews.com Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

