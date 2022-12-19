StockNews.com Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BCO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 341,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 349.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.