StockNews.com Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.
Spire Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 214,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
