StockNews.com Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 214,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spire by 69.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

