Substratum (SUB) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $278,283.62 and approximately $15.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072536 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.