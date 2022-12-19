Suku 1-Day Volume Hits $759,462.19 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $759,462.19 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

