SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SunOpta stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after buying an additional 503,119 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,936,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

