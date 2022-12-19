SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
SunOpta Trading Up 0.5 %
SunOpta stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.