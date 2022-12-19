Susan Helfrick Sells 19,662 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Chewy Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,406. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.43 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
