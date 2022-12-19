SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Down 63.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.