Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $84.44 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $84.44 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00603144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00272468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,214,869 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

