T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.90.

TMUS stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

