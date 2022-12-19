Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 81,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of 375.00.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

