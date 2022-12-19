Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 345.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,145 shares of company stock worth $111,281 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

