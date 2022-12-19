Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,750.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,186 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

