Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

