Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,977. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

