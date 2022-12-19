Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

