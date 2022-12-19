Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $2.55 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,982. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42.

