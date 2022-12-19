Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 273,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 14,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,690. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

