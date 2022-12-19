Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

TEX stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

