Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $43.19. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Terex shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 1,744 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Terex
Terex Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Terex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.
See Also
