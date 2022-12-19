TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.22 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $210.06 million and $11.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071333 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053023 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008071 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022003 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,017,917 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,252,577 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
