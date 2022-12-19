TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $198.68 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00070115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052850 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007788 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021587 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,986,432 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,214,452 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
