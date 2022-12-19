TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.27 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $204.73 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070876 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00052766 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007931 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021667 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000212 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,004,450 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,237,550 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
