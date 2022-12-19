Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.47 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Tezos has a market cap of $767.75 million and $14.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,647,168 coins and its circulating supply is 920,214,712 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

