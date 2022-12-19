The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.