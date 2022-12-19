The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $190.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.90.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $231.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.