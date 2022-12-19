The Graph Price Reaches $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $484.41 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,539,541,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,722,666,670 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

