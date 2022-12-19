The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.