The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

