THORChain (RUNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.69 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. THORChain has a total market cap of $432.76 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00007971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.51 or 0.05102580 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00486181 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.85 or 0.28806458 BTC.
THORChain Profile
THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars.
