Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.62. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 11,303 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

