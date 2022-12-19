Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 264 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

