TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.3%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.53). Approximately 107,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 553,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £653.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12,560.00.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.