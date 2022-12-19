Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 14.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 8.19% of Tompkins Financial worth $86,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

TMP stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.