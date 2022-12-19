Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 14.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 8.19% of Tompkins Financial worth $86,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
