Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 230 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

