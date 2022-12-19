Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 1,418 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

