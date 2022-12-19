Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

