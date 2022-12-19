Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

