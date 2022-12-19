Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,126,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,632,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.43 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.