Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.66 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.