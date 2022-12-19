Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

