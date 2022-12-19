Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 118 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.91 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

