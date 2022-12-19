Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 237,291 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 4.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.05% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,026. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

