Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,261. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

