Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 167,246 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,246 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.50. 697,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

