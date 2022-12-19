TraDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $304.60 Million (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

